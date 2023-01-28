A Look at the Popular Sports Played in Ohio

One of the things that bring people together to watch a game of sports is the enthusiasm, excitement and drive toward cheering a local team. Many sports fans have taken supporting their favorite teams a notch higher. Instead of just watching their teams play and joining in the fun most of the fans would also try their hands at betting on their teams and players as a way of showing support or seeking to relish deeper in the occasion. This is one reason sports betting is very popular these days not only in the state of Ohio, but worldwide. And sportsbooks like to offer services like NBA expert picks , predictions and odds to allow people to on their favorite teams and players.



Sports betting in Ohio is not only in basketball, but also other popular sports including football, baseball and hockey. If you would ask people from different parts of Ohio what their favorite sports are, most of them would mention the ones below.

Football

Football is a beloved sport in Ohio, with the state having some of the most passionate fans in the country. The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most successful college football teams in history, and have won eight national championships since their first season in 1890. The Cleveland Browns are also a popular team that has been playing since 1946. And, there are other professional and semi-professional football teams throughout the state that draw large crowds each year. High school football is also very popular in Ohio, with many schools competing for state championships every year.

Baseball

Ohio is home to a number of professional and amateur baseball teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Columbus Clippers, Dayton Dragons, Lake County Captains, Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Toledo Mud Hens. Ohio also has a rich history in college baseball with many NCAA Division I programs such as the University of Akron Zips, Bowling Green State University Falcons, Kent State Golden Flashes and Ohio State And there are also high school teams throughout the state that compete in various leagues.

Basketball

Basketball is a popular sport in Ohio, with many teams and leagues across the state. The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) governs high school basketball in the state, and there are several divisions for both boys’ and girls’ teams. There are also many college basketball programs or teams in Ohio, including the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Xavier Musketeers, Akron Zips, and others. There are also several professional basketball teams located in Ohio such as the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA and Canton Charge of the NBA G League.