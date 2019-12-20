A master toymaker visited Treasure Mountain Junior High and evaluated students’ toy designs

Master toymaker Stephanie Eskander visited Treasure Mountain Junior High School last week and helped evaluate students’ toy designs.

Art teacher Marilyn Bambrough explained that Eskander has extensive industry experience and had given the students an assignment to complete. It tasked them with designing a toy within industry parameters and presenting it to the class.

One of the biggest guidelines was that the toy had to actually be able to be produced and not rely on extensive engineering or technology.

Bambrough said one of the highlights was a boxing glove with a ball attached to it with a stretchy string, where the user would try to keep the ball in motion, similar to the classic toy with a ball and paddle.

Another was a play set for the bath that included little boats and a floating island.

“This has been such a great experience for the kids and our toy designer is amazing,” Bambrough said. “The kids just knocked it out of the park.”