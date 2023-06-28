A new play area at Jordanelle State Park

The Ross Creek section of Jordanelle State Park is getting a bit of a makeover and some new amenities. Over 20 shade cabanas with picnic tables have been added along the eastern shoreline and a sand beach will soon be added to some of the water’s edge. David Jackson/Park Record

After a two month setback due to the heavy snow season, construction at the Ross Creek section of Jordanelle State Park is fully underway.

The Ross Creek trail will be closed until its completion.

Park Manager Jason Whittaker hopes the roughly $2 million project will be completed by the end of July.

The new amenities will include a paved parking lot, over 20 shade cabanas with picnic tables, a sand beach, additional vault toilets and an entrance gate. Already crews have installed most of the cabanas and begun prepping the area to be paved.

There have been a number of cases of trespassing during the construction process, says Whittaker. His team will be strictly enforcing the road and trail closures during the project — road closure signs, no trespassing signs and blockades are heavily placed at the turnoff.

The new parking lot at the Ross Creek section of Jordanelle State Park has been leveled and adorned with curbs. Soon the area will be fully paved for ease of access to the water’s edge. Park Manager Jason Whittaker hopes the roughly $2 million project will be completed by the end of July. David Jackson/Park Record