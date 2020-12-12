A note from the editor

Park Record editor Bubba Brown.

Park Record file photo

The Utah media landscape is changing.

Several weeks ago, The Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News each announced that they will no longer publish a daily print newspaper at the beginning of the year, instead offering weekly print editions to complement their websites. In a related development, the press where both papers — as well as The Park Record — have been printed will be shuttered.

To those who care about the newspaper industry, the moves were jarring. And they prompted a question from some readers of our publication: How will the changes affect The Park Record?

First things first: The Park Record will continue publishing a print newspaper, same as always, and it will be delivered on the twice-a-week schedule that readers in the Wasatch Back have come to rely on.

The paper, though, will now be printed at the Standard-Examiner’s press in Ogden. As a result, astute readers will notice a small change in the physical dimensions of the newspaper beginning with this edition. They may also see slight tweaks to the placement of certain sections and features as we adjust to a new printing press.

But rest assured, the paper every Wednesday and Saturday will be full of the same amount — and quality — of journalism as normal.

The bigger change, for some readers, will be in how the paper arrives at their home. Starting at the beginning of the year, subscribers on the East Side of Summit County and in Wasatch County will have their papers delivered into their mailboxes through the U.S. Postal Service. The change does not affect subscribers on Summit County’s West Side.

Lastly, we will no longer be able to provide a free Sunday edition of The Salt Lake Tribune with subscriptions to The Park Record.

The announcements this fall from The Tribune and Deseret News represent a major shift in Utah and have precipitated some modest adjustments for us. But our commitment to providing robust journalism — in both print and digital form — to readers in the Wasatch Back remains unchanged.