A note from The Park Record’s editor regarding staffing changes

Park Record Editor Bubba Brown.

Park Record file photo

It is a difficult time for The Park Record.

Like many other businesses in Park City and around the country, we are facing unexpected turmoil as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. And the financial strife has forced the paper’s leadership to make some painful decisions. On Friday, three Park Record staffers were laid off — a sports editor and copy editor from the newsroom and a salesperson from the advertising department — and hour reductions or salary cuts were enacted for the rest of our small staff.

How will these changes affect the product that shows up on your doorstep or on your screen? Most immediately, readers will notice the absence of a sports section for the time being. That decision, we know, will come as a blow to many Parkites, who enjoy reveling in the triumphs of our high school athletes and learning the latest about Park City’s elite winter sports competitors.

Sports coverage is a vital part of any community newspaper, and we, too, are eager to see the return of the sports section. The unpredictable nature of the current crisis, however, means we don’t have a clear answer about when that may be — though we are hopeful it will be sooner rather than later.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Beyond not publishing a sports page, overcoming the loss of two other staff members will also be difficult, even if the effects won’t be as apparent to readers on a day-to-day basis.

Let’s be clear, though: Despite the challenges the pandemic has presented, The Park Record’s mission has not changed. Our newsroom takes immense pride in serving the community. Doing so to the best of our capability has seldom been more important than right now as residents confront a new reality that is affecting life in Summit County in ways both large and small.

What can you do to help? For starters, keep heading to parkrecord.com each day and picking up the print edition of the paper twice a week. And while we hope readers view the work we do as a community service, the plain reality is that it isn’t free to provide. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, consider becoming one. Additionally, we are accepting donations through our website — and have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we’ve received through that avenue already.

It is an uncertain time. Though our paper is no more immune to the current climate than any other business, we nonetheless remain committed to ensuring our work helps guide the community through to a brighter day.