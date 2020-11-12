A small group of protesters targeted Summit County health director’s home last month



The Park Record.

A group of protesters went to the Summit County Health Director’s home on Oct. 29 to protest the mandate to wear masks in public, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright reported that the Sheriff’s Office received last-minute information that there could be a protest at Health Director Rich Bullough’s home and dispatched a deputy to keep the peace.

According to the report, seven protesters were found nearby and were there for about a half hour. The protest was peaceful and ended without incident.

Wright said that a county councilor visited the scene to speak with protesters, as well.

The protest occurred on the same day that protesters went to the home of state epidemiologist Angela Dunn, though Wright did not know if the two incidents were linked. Late that night, a glass door was shot out at a Utah Department of Health building in Millcreek.

Bullough declined to comment, as did a county spokesperson.