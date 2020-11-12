A small group of protesters targeted Summit County health director’s home last month
A group of protesters went to the Summit County Health Director’s home on Oct. 29 to protest the mandate to wear masks in public, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright reported that the Sheriff’s Office received last-minute information that there could be a protest at Health Director Rich Bullough’s home and dispatched a deputy to keep the peace.
According to the report, seven protesters were found nearby and were there for about a half hour. The protest was peaceful and ended without incident.
Wright said that a county councilor visited the scene to speak with protesters, as well.
The protest occurred on the same day that protesters went to the home of state epidemiologist Angela Dunn, though Wright did not know if the two incidents were linked. Late that night, a glass door was shot out at a Utah Department of Health building in Millcreek.
Bullough declined to comment, as did a county spokesperson.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
A small group of protesters targeted Summit County health director’s home last month
A small group of protesters went to the Summit County Health Director’s home on Oct. 29, the same day protesters gathered outside the state epidemiologist’s home in the Salt Lake Valley, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office report.