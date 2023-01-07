A split Park City Council approves Silly Market deal, foreshadowing difficult talks later

The Park Silly Sunday Market on Thursday won an approval for the event in 2023. Discussions about the long-term future of the Main Street event are expected to be held later. | Park Record file photo

Silly-Market-2021-1024×768-1

The Park City Council on Thursday approved a one-year deal to hold the Park Silly Sunday Market, splitting the vote in a decision that illustrated the dissension in the community about the popular event on Main Street in the summer and fall.

City councilors Jeremy Rubell, Max Doilney and Becca Gerber cast the votes in favor of the agreement. City councilors Tana Toly and Ryan Dickey were the ‘Nay’ votes.

The deal involves 11 Sundays in 2023, a reduction from the 14 that were outlined in the previous contract between City Hall and the Silly Market. The event will not be held on July 2 or July 30, but a Silly Market on Sept. 24 was added.

The one-year deal is seen as a stopgap measure that allows time for the Silly Market, City Hall, Main Street businesses and others to hold a broad discussion about the future of the event.

The Silly Market debuted in 2007 and nearly immediately led to split opinions on Main Street. Some businesses enjoyed strong Sunday sales while sales at other places suffered with the event drawing the crowds to its own eclectic mix of vendors.

The previous agreement between City Hall and the Silly Market organizers expired at the end of September. It seemed there was a possibility the sides could reach a multi-year deal to hold the Silly Market on Main Street in a similar fashion to what was outlined in the previous deal, but the talks through late 2022 became difficult as some desired a wider review of the market. The impact of the Silly Market on Main Street businesses was a key point and will almost certainly be addressed later should a multi-year deal be negotiated.

“I get it. There has been numerous changes happening within Park City,” Kate McChesney, the Silly Market executive director, said in an interview after the vote on Thursday, adding the Silly Market is a large event and one that is “impactful.”

McChesney said the Silly Market over the next year will listen to the various constituencies with the intention of crafting an event supported by them all.

She said the Silly Market is approximately six weeks behind schedule in its preparations for the 2023 event as a result of the extended discussions with the elected officials. The organization plans to open the application window for vendors within two weeks.

As part of the deal, the Silly Market will be held on lower Main Street, which is the traditional location. The Silly Market footprint on 5th Street will be eliminated. The farmers market that has been located on 5th Street will move to lower Main Street. Importers will be removed from the vendor mix and additional shuttles will be added on the two busiest days of the market. The 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. time will remain intact.

A split vote by the City Council seemed likely with the public also divided. Toly mentioned that the Historic Park City Alliance, a group that represents the interest of businesses in the Main Street core, desired a different calendar. Gerber explained the community wants to see other options as part of a longterm agreement, including alternate locations.

The elected officials prior to the vote received testimony largely in support of the Silly Market. Speakers told the mayor and City Council the market makes Main Street accessible to those of lesser economic means and the event incubates startup businesses. The elected officials were also told of a desire for the Silly Market to relocate.

The decision in favor of a one-year agreement was made in the months after a Historic Park City Alliance survey of members found, overwhelmingly, that they did not support the contract renewal under any circumstances.