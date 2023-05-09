 A time to heal | ParkRecord.com
A time to heal

Springtime brings ritual change to Summit County, including to the canine paradise also known as the Run-A-Muk dog park, where man’s best friend is locked out for the month of May so the mud can harden and the trails and vegetation recuperate — but just think of the merry pooches come June!
David Jackson/Park Record

