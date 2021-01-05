A year in photos: The images that defined 2020 in Park City
The year 2020 lived up to at least one preconception – it was unforgettable, though not in the way anyone imagined.
The year was full of unprecedented challenges, requiring Parkites to step up in some way for the greater good. Park City has shown a strength and determination in making the most out of the circumstances, from drive-by birthday celebrations and drive-thru voting to homemade mask fundraisers and socially distanced learning.
Documenting life in Park City, sans its iconic events, while observing 6 feet of distance has provided its own new way of seeing things: images of a resilient community that carried on throughout a global pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
A year in photos: The images that defined 2020 in Park City
Looking back on 2020 through the images that defined it.