Access to reliable broadband internet is critical for the future

During this past year, we’ve come to value our community, our ability to provide for our families, and the need to feel safe and connected with the outside world from within our homes.

We can’t anticipate what lies in store for us in the future. But knowing that you can rely on a secure, dependable highspeed internet service offers peace of mind and helps you feel prepared during uncertain times. That is something for which we can feel thankful.

So as we adjust to a new normal, here are four internet-based services that will likely become a permanent part of our daily lives.

REAL-TIME ACCESS TO INFORMATION

Experts estimate there are over 4.5 billion active internet users worldwide, with no signs of slowing down. From checking the weather report to reading the news, so much of our daily routine relies on accessing real-time information through online services. For example, experts predict over 2.5 billion people will do most of their banking online by 2024.

MEDICAL TREATMENT AND OTHER TELEHEALTH SERVICES

Although its popularity skyrocketed due to the pandemic, the convenience of telehealth services offers families unprecedented access to medical care from the comfort of their homes. The CDC reports a 154 percent

increase in telehealth use since last year. Those services require optimal high-speed internet capabilities.

ENHANCE EDUCATION AND ONLINE LEARNING

The virtual world introduced young people to life experiences that weren’t possible before communication technology provided a clear, seamless connection. Now we can visit a zoo across the country, listen to live music from Vienna, virtually walk through the Amazon rainforest, or simply call grandma to help with a math problem. The internet allows us to welcome the world and its wonders into our homes at any time.

OPENS UP WORK FROM HOME OPPORTUNITIES

For many of us, returning to work meant getting acquainted with the new workplace. Today, gathering around the office water cooler happens on Zoom, and automated CRM platforms mean the typical workday can happen at any time of day. The new work model needs a reliable connection to eliminate delays or connection roadblocks. Our homes are the gathering place for learning, entertainment, work, family, and security. With All West Communication, whatever life hands you, you’ll be ready.