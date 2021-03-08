Additional free rapid testing on offer Tuesday and Wednesday in Park City
Testing now open to children as young as 3
Park City School District and TestUtah will hold two more free rapid testing events at Park City High School today and tomorrow, March 8 and 9.
The routine testing is once again being done in partnership with the Utah Department of Health’s mobile lab, TestUtah. Park City community members age 3 and older can get free rapid testing from noon to 7 p.m.
To get tested, register online at TestUtah.com.
The communitywide testing is available for individuals who are experiencing symptoms. UDOH officials are now encouraging anyone with even mild symptoms to get tested to either confirm or rule out infection. Those symptoms include but are not limited to cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, fatigue and/or loss of taste or smell.
Health department officials added that anyone who has come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should quarantine and get tested about 7 days after exposure, which should allow enough of the virus to to build up to be detected by the rapid test.
