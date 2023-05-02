Affordable apartment complex could be revitalized as part of $2 million project

Elk Meadows Apartments could be revitalized by the Utah Housing Preservation Fund, which acquired the affordable housing complex last summer in an effort to ensure the units remain deed-restricted. The project is estimated to cost more than $2 million. Summit County was asked to award a $500,000 grant to help cover the cost.

The newest owner of an affordable housing apartment complex in Pinebrook is striving to revitalize nearly 100 units to help preserve the limited supply of workforce housing, but the multi-million-dollar price tag has led the organization to seek monetary assistance from Summit County.

The Utah Housing Preservation Fund (UHPF) purchased Elk Meadow Apartments on West Kilby Road last summer after the deed-restricted project was at risk of becoming unaffordable. It was listed for sale by the previous, Seattle-based owner, Security Properties, which operated the site amid complaints from previous and current tenants about unacceptable living conditions as well as unwarranted evictions.

The Utah Housing Preservation Fund was formed in 2020 by Marion Willey and Clark Ivory. It is a subsidiary of the Utah Non-Profit Housing Corporation. The organization works to buy existing workforce housing that may be lost to the market, to ensure the units remain at affordable levels permanently.

Representatives from the Utah Housing Preservation Fund said they had been looking for ways to help the Park City area during the ongoing housing crisis and stark need for affordable housing in the area, when Mountainlands Community Housing Trust notified the organization about the sale.

The Utah Housing Preservation Fund used Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to finance the purchase of 96 units. However, “the level of deferred maintenance existing at the project location” has caused the estimated cost of upgrades to exceed $2 million, or about $22,500 per unit.

The improvement budget addresses: concrete, asphalt and curbs; fences and gates; windows; exterior paint; a dog park and pet waste stations; a playground and common area; the office and laundry room; additional security; stair landing structural repairs; work on the HVAC, furnace and water heater; site lighting; landscaping (xeriscaping); signage and rebranding (to Victory at Summit); water conservation; and a refresh of the units, which includes replacing old appliances and installing more durable materials.

It’s estimated that around 300 tenants are living in Elk Meadows Apartments, with the majority occupied by families. All working tenants are employed in Summit County and 43% specifically work in Park City. The average area median income for tenants is around 50%, which is $46,800 for one person or $66,850 for a family of four.

A two-bedroom unit reserved for 50% AMI rents for around $1,500 compared to around $3,700 for a market-rate rental, according to a presentation created by the county’s economic development and housing director Jeff Jones. A market-rate rental for a one-bedroom is about $2,500.

The Utah Housing Preservation Fund is seeking a $500,000 grant award from Summit County to help fund the capital improvements and ensure the units remain affordable. The deed restrictions would include a 60-year term as well as required income and employment qualifications.

Staff recommended that officials award the grant and cited an ordinance that encourages the use of county funds to support the construction or rehabilitation of moderate-income housing, particularly when the project addresses residents making less than 80% of the area median income. The funding commitment would be utilized before Dec. 31, 2024, with any unspent money returning to the County Courthouse.

“It is staff’s belief that using all available tools to prevent the loss of deed restricted units at 60% AMI or below is imperative to prevent further displacement and to allow the households most at risk of displacement and cost burden to stay in their homes,” a staff report said.

Summit County’s population has increased by about 21% since 2010, which has led to challenges in keeping up with the housing supply, leading to a rapid rise in rents. Households making 60% AMI or less have been particularly affected by the issue.

Elk Meadows was a for-rent project with 100% deed-restricted units at the time of its creation, according to the staff report.

The Summit County Council was slated to discuss the matter during its regular Wednesday meeting. If the county supports the project, funding could be committed on May 10.