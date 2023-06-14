All of Northern Utah’s reservoirs are quickly approaching their limits

The Rockport reservoir is now at capacity and for the first time in many years water is flowing over the spillway and into the Weber River. A fly fisherman casts at the bottom of the Rockport spillway. David Jackson/Park Record

“We are topping off most of the reservoirs right now,” says Darren Hess, Assistant General Manager at the Weber River Water Conservancy District. According to Hess, the last time these reservoirs were full was 2017, and before that 2011. “It seems to happen about every six years,” he said.

On Monday, the Echo Park Reservoir maxed out, leading operators to open gates and release water into the Weber River. “Echo controls a lot of the river,” says Rick Smith, manager at the Weber River Water Users Association. The Association has a contractual relationship with the Weber River Water Conservancy District, said Smith, tasked with managing and operating the Echo Dam, among others.

Water was seen going over the spillway at Echo Dam, but Smith says the Wanship Dam at Rockport Lake is even more full. In the last day, the dam at Rockport jumped from a water flow at 100 cubic feet per second to 900 cfs, says Smith.

After this last winter, and recent heavy rains, maxed-out reservoirs were to be expected. As of Tuesday, all reservoirs in the Wasatch Front River Basins were between 93% and 102% full according to a teacup diagram on the Bureau of Reclamation’s website.

A teacup diagram of reservoirs in the Wasatch Front river basins shows many reservoirs at capacity. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District estimates that all reservoirs may top off by the end of this week. Courtesy of U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

“Things went about as well as they could,” said Hess. Cooler temperatures slowed slow melt, which aided the flood management efforts. Most streams and rivers in the area were maintained below the safe channel capacity, which was critical to reduce flooding this year. “Once the inflow is decreased enough … then we’re OK to allow those reservoirs to spill,” he says.

Without the reservoirs to hold back water, the flooding would’ve been catastrophic, said Hess.

The water that spills is now flowing freely into the Weber river. This water will continue flowing toward Ogden unmanaged. But Hess is not concerned.

“We really appreciate cooperation from the public during this flooding season,” said Hess.

No longer is there a brown sandy collar around the Rockport Lake as the water has covered over all of the beaches and hillsides at water level. Docks and boat ramps are now floating and being used as intended. Water is flowing over the spillway and into the Weber River. David Jackson/Park Record