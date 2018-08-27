Alterra announces IKON passes will include Solitude and Brighton

Alterra Mountain Company has announced that its IKON Pass and IKON Base passes will allow season-long access to Solitude Mountain Resort and limited access to Brighton Resort for the 2018-2019 winter.

The IKON Pass will allow unlimited access to Solitude along with seven days at Brighton with no blackout dates for either.

The IKON Base pass will grant access to Solitude with limited holiday restrictions, plus five days at Brighton with the following blackout dates: Dec. 26-31, Jan. 19-20; Feb. 16-17.

The passes also grant limited access to Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird.

IKON and IKON Base passes also allow access to more than 20 other ski destinations.

Brighton and Solitude still offer a package deal for season passes to the two resorts, called the Big Cottonwood Pass.

Alternatively, Deer Valley season passes purchased before Dec. 13 will come with a complimentary IKON Base pass.

The announcement comes after Alterra acquired Solitude in a transaction that closed earlier in August.