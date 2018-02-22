Alterra Mountain Company announces cost of Ikon Pass, access to Deer Valley Resort

Alterra Mountain Company, the parent company of Deer Valley Resort, announced on Thursday details about its new multi-resort pass, the Ikon Pass.

IKON PASS $899 Unlimited: 12 resorts

7-Days: 6 resorts, including Deer Valley

7-Days combined: Four ski resort areas, including Alta and Snowbird

Blackout Dates: Zero

Child Pass Promotion: Discounted Child Passes (12 and under) available through April 9, 2018 for $199 with the purchase of an Adult Ikon Pass. IKON BASE PASS $599 Unlimited: 9 resorts

5-Days:(Holiday restrictions at all) 9 resorts, including Deer Valley

5-Days combined:(Holiday restrictions at all) Three ski resort areas

Blackout Dates: Dec. 26-31, 2018; Jan. 19-20, 2019; Feb. 16-17, 2019

Child Pass Promotion: Discounted Child Passes (12 and under) available through April 9, 2018 for $149 with the purchase of an Adult Base Pass.

According to a press release, two pass products will be available for purchase on March 6, the Ikon Pass and the Ikon Base Pass. The Ikon Pass will offer unlimited access to 12 destinations as well as seven days at six resorts, including Deer Valley Resort, and seven days combined at four other ski areas. The ski areas include multiple resorts that are in proximity to each other. It does not have any blackout dates and starts at $899.

According to the Ikon Pass website, snowboarders will continue to not have access to Deer Valley Resort. Emily Summers, spokesperson for Deer Valley Resort, said that it will continue to cap daily sales as well.

In a prepared statement, Bob Wheaton, president and general manager of Deer Valley Resort, said that he is excited to be a part of the Ikon Pass and that it is a good alternative for Utah locals. There will still be Deer Valley-specific pass products, he said.

The Ikon Base Pass will offer unlimited access to eight destinations as well as five days at nine resorts, including Deer Valley, and five days combined at three other ski areas. It does include blackout dates and starts at $599.

Discounts will be available for children, military and college students. Friends and family lift tickets offering 25 percent off the window rate are also included in both passes.

In the press release, Alterra also announced that SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada, Revelstoke Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada, and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont were added as partners on the pass. That brings the total number of mountain destinations involved in the pass to 26 in nine states and four Canadian provinces. For more information, visit http://www.ikonpass.com. Information about Deer Valley passes will be available at deerlocals.com after March 6.