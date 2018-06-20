Alterra Mountain Company to acquire Solitude Mountain Resort

Alterra Mountain Company announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Solitude Mountain Resort, which would bring the company's total to 13 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America, including the world's largest heli-skiing operation.

"With its close relationship with Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort is a natural fit for Alterra Mountain Company, and a tremendous addition to our family of destinations. We are especially excited to expand our reach within Utah and offer another ski and snowboard experience in a state known for its exceptional snow and mountain culture," said Rusty Gregory, Chief Executive Officer, Alterra Mountain Company.

Solitude Mountain Resort is located just 34 miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport and less than an hour from Deer Valley Resort, in the renowned Big Cottonwood Canyon. The mountain offers skiers and riders 77 runs, three bowls, and a vertical drop of 2,030 feet across 1,200 acres, plus some of the most impressive off-piste terrain in the country. The quaint base village offers ski-in/ski-out accommodations along with year-round activities for guests.

"Joining the impressive group of Alterra Mountain Company destinations places Solitude Mountain Resort in a strong position to continue to grow and enhance the brand and culture that is Solitude," said Kim Mayhew, general manager. "We are excited about the opportunities this transaction will create for our guests, our staff, and for our community in Big Cottonwood Canyon."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2018, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. More details will be released once the transaction has closed, including Ikon Pass inclusion details.

In January, Alterra Mountain Company introduced the Ikon Pass for winter 2018-2019. The Ikon Pass offers skiers and riders access to 26 mountain destinations throughout North America, including 12 Alterra Mountain Company destinations, plus 14 partner destinations.