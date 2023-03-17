An apology to our readers

Park Record logo

When we assumed our respective roles as publisher and editor of The Park Record last fall, we had little to no relationship with Amy Roberts, a longtime columnist. Trouble soon arrived when Roberts submitted a column in November, about the elections, in which she plagiarized widely circulated remarks by David Sedaris, the humorist, first published by The New Yorker magazine in 2008 . We gave Roberts the benefit of the doubt, assuming she didn’t understand plagiarism, and fixed them for her with quotation marks and the proper attribution.

More trouble came in the first week of this month, when Roberts submitted a column about a named woman who, Roberts stated, had committed assaults and acts of animal cruelty in a local park, which Roberts sourced to “reports [that] have circulated across social media.” She concluded by threatening the woman. When we asked that she at least contact the woman, Roberts said, “I’m confused why you are ‘newsing’ an opinion piece?”

We told Roberts we couldn’t publish the column. She insisted we had to publish it — and that she expected to be paid for it. This left us in limbo as to whether we could work with her at all, although in retrospect we should have more clearly severed our ties with her then. Instead, Roberts followed up by demanding that we now print a farewell column, saying, “The alternative is other outlets running it with additional commentary that is less than amicable. Why would you want that?”

And with that, we were done with Roberts and her column. She subsequently published it herself online, saying she had voluntarily left the paper to avoid compromising her integrity.

We are sorry that we let her abuse our trust and yours.

Valerie Spung, publisher

Robert Meyerowitz, editor