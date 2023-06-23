And so it begins: Deer Valley serves bikers for 2023 summer season

Local bikers Todd Sherly and Jacob Brunt are among the first to head down Holly Roller trail at the top of Bald Mountain on the morning of Friday June 23. The Deer Valley trail crew had to cut through 10 feet of snow to make this trail accessible in time for the season’s opening day. David Jackson/Park Record

Lift-served mountain biking is back at Deer Valley Resort. With nearly 70 miles of trails, the 2023 summer season will run daily from June 23 to September 4.

Three chair lifts will operate for bikers over the summer months. “Silver Lake Express chairlift at the base of the resort, Sterling Express located mid-mountain, and Homestake Express also located mid-mountain, provide access to a wide variety of excellent trails,” Deer Valley’s website says. The peak summer hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Homestake Express).

As of June 23, the fully opened trails include Tsunami, Twist and Shout and Naildriver. Tidal Wave and Deep Camp remain closed, while all the remaining trails are partially opened.

This year, the Twilight Ride Series will expand to two nights a week. From July 6. through August 17, lift hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays extend to 4 to 8 p.m.

“To kick off opening weekend … those purchasing a biking day lift ticket will also receive a one-time $15 food credit to be used on the same day at Royal Street Café, Royal Street Express or The Deer Valley Café,” says Deer Valley in a press release. The deal will only be offered June 23 through June 25.

Beginners and experts are both welcome to the trails at Deer Valley Resort, which feature a wide selection of free-ride trails and technical trails. Summer lift tickets and season passes are available on the website .

Park City Mountain will open its lift-served trails on June 30.

Deer Valley opened Friday morning for lift-served mountain biking this season. Four bikes are carried up the Sterling Express lift. David Jackson/Park Record

Riders head down Holly Roller trail Friday with a snow-capped Mount Timpanogos looming in the distance. David Jackson/Park Record