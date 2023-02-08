 Anniversary rings | ParkRecord.com
Anniversary rings

Jay Hamburger
  

Wednesday marks the 21st anniversary of the start of the 2002 Winter Olympics, when the Park City area hosted upward of 50% of the competitions. The Olympic Welcome Plaza just off the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard is one of the community’s prominent reminders of the Games. The 20th anniversary, in 2022, was marked with large commemorations, but this year’s is not expected to be marked in any significant way. The anniversary arrives as Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region continue efforts to host a second Games, perhaps as early as 2030. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record

