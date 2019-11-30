Anonymous gift funds new equipment for Summit County Search and Rescue

An anonymous resident’s recent donation has enabled Summit County Search and Rescue to purchase new gear to aid in rescue efforts.

The volunteer first responders used the gift on new headlamps, high-angle rescue gear, avalanche airbags, radios and GPS units, according to spokesperson Derek Siddoway.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez, whose office oversees Search and Rescue, said in a press release the donation helped the team in its effort to protect the community.

“We’re extremely grateful for local support and donations that help our SAR team stay safe and successfully respond to a variety of missions,” Martinez said. “Our county is fortunate to have both dedicated, skilled members and, now, additional top-of-the-line gear for them to utilize.”

The donation was made to the nonprofit Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue, which worked with SAR leadership to purchase the equipment.

SAR mobilizes teams with specializations that range from winter and summer rescues to urban and technical ones. It also features an underwater recovery team with a remotely operated vehicle that can go to depths of 2,000 feet, according to its website.