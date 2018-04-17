Anonymous tip leads to arrest of fugitive in Oakley

An anonymous tip helped Summit County Sheriff's deputies locate a man with multiple outstanding warrants out of the Midwest Sunday night in Oakley.

Dispatch received information from an anonymous caller at around 1:58 p.m. that a fugitive with warrants out of Nebraska and Kansas was heading to Weber Canyon, according to the Sheriff's Office. When deputies located his vehicle hours later at a South Summit home, they waited until he left to attempt to pull him over.

The man sped away from deputies in his vehicle with his headlights off, but eventually stopped on N. Bench Road. He jumped out of the car and fled on foot, initiating an extensive search that involved law enforcement agencies from Kamas, Park City and the Utah Highway Patrol. He finally was located in a nearby barn and taken into custody.

Deputies arrested the man, 20, from Kansas, under suspicion of fleeing, domestic violence aggravated assault, burglary, reckless driving, speeding, improper and improper use of a lane. The aggravated assault allegation stemmed from an incident involving a female passenger earlier in the day. She was released at the scene.