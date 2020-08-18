Apparent mountain biking accident in Round Valley claims life of 78-year-old Parkite
An elderly man died in an apparent mountain biking accident at Round Valley on Friday, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The 78-year-old man was a Park City local, Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said. The man’s name was not released.
The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is leading the investigation into the man’s death and few details are known about the crash itself.
Wright said the man was traveling downhill on the Nowhere Elks trail in the Round Valley trail system around 4 p.m. Friday.
The area around the crash contained several large embedded rocks, Wright said, and it appeared as though the man had hit one of the rocks and lost control.
The front wheel of the bike was significantly bent, Wright said, and the bicycle was several yards away from the man’s body when he was found.
It is unknown what caused the crash, and the medical examiner will investigate whether the man experienced a medical episode during the ride.
There were no witnesses, Wright added.
Several mountain bikers found the man after the accident, but by then he was unconscious. The passersby began lifesaving measures, according to the report, but were unsuccessful.
Medical personnel, including a helicopter-based crew, responded to the scene and attempted to save the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death.
Wright called the death tragic.
Nowhere Elks is a steep trail that switchbacks up one of the main ridges in the popular trail network.
