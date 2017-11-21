Art left behind as STEM steams ahead

As STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) becomes more commonplace in education vocabulary, some worry that art might be booted out. Teachers in the Park City School District realize that, and they are doing all they can to help others see how vital art education is.

Barb Jerome, an art teacher at Ecker Hill Middle School, integrates technology, math, science and history into every lesson she can. She teaches the Fibonacci sequence while making mobiles and the history of print making while creating prints. She then shows the students to use iPads to take photographs of their work and make ePortfolios online.

Still, art is being cut in some grades. This year, sixth-grade art was removed from the list of required courses at Ecker Hill Middle School. The decision came because of dual-immersion students moving from the elementary schools into the middle school, Jerome said. Now, their language classes fill the space that used to be filled by art.

Michele Dieterich, an art teacher at Treasure Mountain Junior High, said as more programs are added in the district, the question is always, "What can we get rid of?" Art tends to be the first to go.

Her solution is to combine courses instead. She began a digital art class at the junior high 10 years ago, which integrates computer skills and art with animation and photo editing.

Dietrerich and Jerome said that art includes teaching methods that the district is trying to move toward in all subjects. Project-based learning and focusing on problem solving rather than finding a single solution is what has always defined art.

"The arts are the glue that holds it all together," Dietrerich said. "A lot of the strong and successful project-based learning at the schools center around the arts."

Plus, when students must think outside of the box, they are able to develop skills important for future employment.

"This is where our job force is moving," Jerome said. "What kind of people are we looking to employ in the future? I don't know the answer to that, but I do know that we'll need people who can think independently, who can think creatively, who can think outside of the box and not have their hand held."

Compared to the rest of the state, however, Park City's art program is thriving, Dieterich said. There are two art teachers at Ecker Hill, three teachers at Treasure Mountain Junior High and two at Park City High School. Teachers like Dietrerich receive funding from the Park City Education Foundation for equipment such as print making machines and zoetrope animation machines. At least one teacher at Treasure Mountain receives some grant from the foundation every year, Dietrerich said.

The foundation also sponsors Elementary Visual Arts (EVA) programs at three of the four elementary schools in the district. Jeremy Ranch Elementary does not have an EVA program because it has the Masterpieces in Art program that is lead by volunteers. It was started by Jerome and the other art teacher at Ecker Hill, Deb Corrigan.

Corrigan and Jerome have seen art education come a long way, and they hope that its value continues to be recognized by the community going forward. While they want to keep integrating computers into their art projects, they hope to continue teaching art the way it has always been done, especially to Park City youth.

"They're going home, and getting a lot more technology than they are paints and canvases," Corrigan said. "I would really hope that we can still keep our elementary and middle school kids with some structured visual arts classes. It's too young for them to give it up and not try it."