Artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street

Artists on Saturday paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Artists were creating a giant Black Lives Matter mural on the Main Street asphalt on midday Saturday, the Fourth of July, bringing the message in large letters to the popular shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

At least five people were working on the mural, located on upper Main Street, at midday. One of the participants said the size of the mural spelling the three words is 300 feet long, with letters 14 feet tall.

Aljay Fuimaono, who lives in Vineyard, said the mural illustrates the Park City community’s support for the movement.

“It’s good to show that Park City stands with this message, stands with Black Lives Matter,” he said.

At midday Saturday, the participants were working on the words “Lives Matter,” but had not painted “Black” yet.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The mural is the most visible acknowledgement of the movement to date in Park City, following a rally of about 300 people at Park City High School last month and a smaller-scale demonstration at the Olympic Welcome Plaza.

Three other large murals were underway at the same time at different spots on the asphalt on Main Street. Participants said one would read “Solidarity,” another planned to read “Peace, Unity, Love” and the other was planned as “Justicia Para Todos,” Spanish words that translate to “justice for all.”