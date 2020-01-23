Auto-pedestrian accident Thursday in Park City leaves victim in serious condition

A driver struck a pedestrian on Park Avenue outside Holiday Village on Thursday morning, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson said, indicating the pedestrian is in “very serious condition.”

The accident occurred on the 1700 block of Park Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. The victim, a 20-year-old female, was transported to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition, according to the Park City Police Department.

The Utah Highway Patrol did not immediately release additional information about the woman or the driver and indicated the accident remains under investigation.

