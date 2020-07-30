Autumn Aloft grounded due to COVID-19

Hot air balloons float above the Park Meadows neighborhood and golf course during the annual Autumn Aloft festival Saturday morning, Sept. 16, 2017.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The 2020 Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

“Autumn Aloft event organizers have spent the last several months planning alternative event scenarios for 2020 in response to COVID-19 health and safety concerns,” said Meisha Ross, Autumn Aloft event director. “We were confident in our ability to host a safe, distanced viewing experience, but we were unsure the reimagined event would meet the event’s goal of driving visitation from outside of Summit County, which a majority of our funding is contingent upon.”

While the event cancellation is disappointing to both local and visiting Autumn Aloft spectators, event organizers look forward to returning to flight throughout the Park City skies Sept. 18-19, 2021, and thank the community for its continued support.

The 2020 Autumn Aloft was scheduled for Sept. 19-20.