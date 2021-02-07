4 killed in Millcreek Canyon avalanche Saturday, one of deadliest slides in Utah history

An avalanche in Millcreek Canyon near Wilson Peak killed four people on Saturday.

Courtesy of Wasatch Backcountry Rescue

Four people were killed in an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon on Saturday, one of the deadliest slides in state history and a tragedy that comes after two fatalities on the nearby Park City ridgeline in recent weeks.

The avalanche happened near Wilson Glade and was triggered by a skier, according to a preliminary report by the Utah Avalanche Center.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

It was the third fatal avalanche of the winter in Utah, following two that occurred in the backcountry near the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort. On Jan. 8, a 31-year-old man from Clinton was killed in a slide in Dutch Draw. Three weeks later, on Jan. 30, an avalanche in Square Top claimed the life of 57-year-old Parkite Kurt Damschroder.

Entering the winter, experts feared that it could be a particularly dangerous season, predicting that the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions at ski resorts would prompt a surge in backcountry activity and that some users would travel into the backcountry without the proper education and equipment. Early snowfall followed by a sustained dry spell exacerbated the danger, avalanche experts have said, leaving a weak layer at the bottom of the snowpack that is likely to remain without a significant change in the weather pattern.

Saturday’s avalanche was among the deadliest ever in Utah. According to a list of fatal avalanches compiled by the Utah Avalanche Center, the only other avalanche to have killed four people occurred in 1992 near Moab.

A forecast from the Utah Avalanche Center on Saturday deemed the avalanche risk in the area “high,” a designation that indicates human-triggered slides are very likely. The center recommends users avoid traveling in avalanche terrain in such conditions. The “high” risk remained Sunday, and the center’s forecast urged backcountry users to choose “low-angle terrain with no overhead hazard.”

Sunday’s forecast specified the upper Millcreek Canyon area and much of the Park City ridgeline as being “particularly dangerous areas.”

The Utah Avalanche Center indicated that it planned to visit the site of Saturday’s fatal avalanche on Sunday to learn more about the slide. According to the center’s preliminary report, the avalanche was 250 feet wide and 2 ½ feet deep and happened at an elevation around 9,800 feet.

The six people killed in avalanches this winter makes it Utah’s deadliest season since 2007, when slides claimed the lives of seven people. Since Feb. 1, 13 people have died in avalanches in the U.S., according to the Utah Avalanche Center.