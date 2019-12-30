Back Biden, Warren, Sanders or Buttigieg? Park City voters must be ready for Super Tuesday

The Summit County Clerk’s Office has sent a letter to registered voters who are not affiliated with a political party indicating they will not be automatically sent a ballot for the presidential primary in March or the June primary election for congressional, state and county seats.

Much of the focus in the next two months is expected to be on the Democratic presidential primary. The March 3 balloting in Utah will be held on Super Tuesday, alongside a series of other states in what is expected to be one of the most important dates of the primary season. Summit County leans Democratic and there will likely be broad interest locally in the Democratic primary for the White House nomination.

The letter from the Clerk’s Office explains that someone who is an unaffiliated voter and wants to cast a ballot in the presidential primary or the Statehouse primaries may request a ballot. The Clerk’s Office said forms attached to the letter requesting the ballots should be returned by Jan. 3. That date is not a deadline, though. The deadline will not hit until shortly before the primaries.

The letter explains it is not a Democratic requirement to affiliate with the party to vote in the primary. The Republicans, though, require affiliation to vote in the primary. If someone requests a GOP ballot, the request acts as affiliating with the Republicans, the letter says.

The ballots in the presidential primary are expected to arrive in the vote-by-mail election on or close to Feb. 14. They will carry a March 2 postmark deadline with the opportunity to drop off a ballot on the day of the primary itself.

The ballots in the June primary are scheduled to arrive on or close to June 5. The June primary ballot could be loaded as County Courthouse, congressional, legislative and gubernatorial candidates vie for nominations for Election Day in November.

The Clerk’s Office said it sent approximately 10,335 letters to unaffiliated voters.

Kellie Robinson, the chief deputy clerk, said the presidential primary is generating interest more than two months before the voting. Robinson said the Clerk’s Office is receiving inquiries from voters about their party affiliations. Some are requesting to change their affiliations, she said. Most of the unaffiliated voters contacting the Clerk’s Office are requesting Democratic ballots to vote in the presidential primary, Robinson said, in comparison to those who are unaffiliated and moving to the Republicans.

There is expected to be greater interest in the presidential primary in the area as a result of the move to Super Tuesday. It seems likely none of the Democratic candidates will have emerged as the clear frontrunner by the time of the March 3 balloting across the U.S.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading Democratic candidates, visited the Park City area in September for a fundraiser, but there has not been the same level of local activity by the White House field as there was in some previous campaigns.

For more information about the upcoming primaries and the qualifications to receive a ballot, contact the Clerk’s Office at 615-3204.