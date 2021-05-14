Backcountry opens first brick-and-mortar store

Backcountry opened its first retail store Tuesday in Kimball Junction, directly below the adventure gear company’s headquarters.

Courtesy of Backcountry

Worldwide adventure outfitter Backcountry calls Park City home, and now Park City is home to a first for the online retailer — a brick-and-mortar store, located below the company’s headquarters in Kimball Junction.

The store opened Tuesday, and includes a selection of Backcountry’s gear as well as owned brands like Stoic and Basin + Range, in addition to some items from other brands. Katie Hostetler, a marketing professional who has been working with Backcountry to get the store up and running, said distilling the limitless options of online retail down to what can fit in a physical retail space was “a bit tricky,” and will change with the seasons. For example, the store is currently stocked with gear for trail running, camping, water and biking activities. They didn’t want the constraints of the space to limit options for their customers, though.

“Backcountry has created an ‘endless aisle’ capability within the store, providing customers access to inventory out of the Salt Lake City distribution center with the option to pick up in-store the same day,” Hostetler said. “If they’re staying at a local Park City hotel, Backcountry will even deliver directly with its sprinter van.”

Hostetler said Park City made sense for the outfitter’s first brick-and-mortar store.

“It was an extremely natural fit,” Hostetler said. “The company has deep roots in Park City and couldn’t be more excited to continue to grow with the community that has made it the brand that it is.”

Hostetler said its proximity to the leadership team also allows Backcountry to use the store as a test space for new products and services.

As for why the company decided to open a physical store in the first place, Hostetler said having a store is a way for Backcountry to deepen connections with its customers.

“With this new retail space in Park City, Backcountry will further its ability to connect with the local community by providing the best gear and expertise for outdoor activities,” she said. “But also by prioritizing community building and engagement to give back and promote outdoor accessibility for all.”

Hostetler said Backcountry also sees value in showcasing its gear “off screen.”

Opening a physical store at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people have been shopping online more than ever, was a calculated decision.

“The pandemic has obviously brought on countless challenges for everyone but has also reiterated the importance of community connection,” she said. “Our team has worked so hard to build this store and create a space that will bring people together again.”

In addition to gear for sale, the store will also provide services like full bike repairs and tuning, as well as ski mounting and other basics in the winter.

“If a customer wants to build the bike of their dreams, they can come meet with Backcountry’s gearhead technician,” Hostetler said. “If they simply need an annual tune or an upgraded part, the store has that covered, too.”

Hostelter said Backcountry already has plans in the works for a second retail location, this one in Boulder, Colorado. She said they expect to open that one later this summer.

Backcountry’s first retail store is located at 1678 Redstone Center Drive, Suite 115 in Kimball Junction and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.