Bald Mountain Pass preps for summer

Utah Department of Transportation crews were high on Bald Mountain Pass Tuesday working to clear the remaining snow from Mirror Lake Highway (S.R. 150). There is still plenty of snow above the upper falls on the Provo River and it feels very much like winter at that elevation. UDOT hopes to have the scenic byway open from Kamas to Evanston, Wyoming by June 30. The monster yellow snowblower was purchased in March and has seen over 80 hours of snow clearing. David Jackson/Park Record

Tuesday morning, Utah Department of Transportation workers began clearing the remaining snow on Mirror Lake Highway. Heavy equipment is used to ensure a safe route on the mountain pass, which will be the last in this area to reopen. Currently only one lane has been cleared.

The popular Utah 150 Scenic Highway is scheduled to reopen by June 30, and may open sooner.

Last year, crews were able to open Bald Mountain Pass in time for Memorial Day weekend. This year, it is scheduled a full month later, a result of the record-breaking winter.

Purchased in March, this shiny yellow snowblower has already seen over 80 hours of snow-clearing.

