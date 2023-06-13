Bald Mountain Pass preps for summer
Tuesday morning, Utah Department of Transportation workers began clearing the remaining snow on Mirror Lake Highway. Heavy equipment is used to ensure a safe route on the mountain pass, which will be the last in this area to reopen. Currently only one lane has been cleared.
The popular Utah 150 Scenic Highway is scheduled to reopen by June 30, and may open sooner.
Last year, crews were able to open Bald Mountain Pass in time for Memorial Day weekend. This year, it is scheduled a full month later, a result of the record-breaking winter.
