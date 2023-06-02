Banners and expectations rise for 2023 Park Silly Sunday Market

Workers affix banners on Main Street ahead of the Park Silly Sunday Market, which kicks off June 4.

Courtesy of Park City Municipal via Facebook

Preparations are underway for one of the best features of summer in this mountain town — the Park Silly Sunday Market. After what felt like a never-ending winter, all the thrills of summer are finally rolling out.

Banners go up just in time for the market’s opening day June 4.

In recent piece about the Park Silly Sunday Market, The Park Record reported, “This year’s run will be a little different, said Michelle McDonald, the market’s director of operations. ‘We have pulled the Farmers Market that is normally located on 5th Street by the post office, and relocated it down to lower Main Street with the rest of the market … And from Heber Avenue down to 9th Street and Deer Valley Drive, we’ll have our regular vendor spaces.'”

