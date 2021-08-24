Basin Rec provides update on Summit Park fire mitigation work

Matt Wagoner, Basin Rec trails and open space manager, left, speaks to a group in the Summit Park neighborhood Monday prior to an informational hike showcasing Basin Rec’s wildfire mitigation work in the area. The event was held days after the Parleys Canyon Fire threatened Summit Park and nearby neighborhoods, forcing widespread evacuations.

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District held a public meeting and a tour of a Summit Park trail Tuesday night, a chance for the community to see the fire mitigation work that’s been done over the past year and to learn more about the work to come in the wake of the Parleys Canyon Fire.

The tour began at the Over Easy Trail at Matterhorn Terrace and was led by Basin Rec’s trails and open space manager Matt Wagoner. He was joined by open space supervisor Matthew Benge, trails and open space stewardship lead Betsy Hochman and former open space management supervisor Jessica Kirby, who now works for Summit County as its public lands manager.

Wagoner said the purpose of the work in the Summit Park area, which began in 2020, is to improve forest health and mitigate hazardous fuels by patch-cutting, selectively thinning and removing ladder fuels. At one point on the tour, Wagoner paused to show where one of the “slash piles,” a collection of thinned materials, was burned last season. It was a black circle on the ground, with little remaining of the thinned branches and logs.

“We’ve seen over 90% consumption of fuel material with these, which is a great breakdown,” he said.

Betsy Hochman, Basin Recreation trails and open space stewardship lead, talks about the types of flora that had been regenerated in a project area along the Road to WOS trail.

Later, Wagoner stopped the group at an area the project will address this year, and pointed out the so-called ladder fuels, small branches low on trees that could allow a fire to reach the forest canopy. While some types of trees will naturally lose those lower branches, others need to be trimmed.

Wagoner also talked about the concept of thermal pruning, the natural occurrence of low-intensity fires that clear underbrush then die out before burning the whole tree.

“What we’re doing is replicating a natural process,” Wagoner said. “We don’t want low-intensity fires to be able to climb up. So we disconnect those ground fuels from the canopy fuels.”

One example of work that has been done is creating a shaded fuel break, which includes:

• Removal of all dead standing and large live “qualifying trees,” all downed woody debris and all ladder fuels

• Isolated patches of fire-resistant shrubs and trees may be left when taller than 8 feet and when brushed around base and thin brushed up 4-8 feet.

• All leave tree branches trimmed up 5-8 feet, depending on slope.

• All “qualifying conifers” in the fuel break less than 30 feet in height removed unless there are no other conifers within a 30-foot radius.

• Whenever possible, large conifers that are greater than 15 inches in diameter at breast height, will be isolated from other conifers.

Another method is patch-cutting. Patch-cutting creates an opening in the forest making a natural mosaic pattern, which creates limited visual disturbance and promotes preservation of habitat as a whole.

Mike Quinones, second from left, speaks about tree health along the Road to WOS trail during the Basin’s forest health and fuels reduction hike.

The project began last year with about 200 acres of fire mitigation work in the Summit Park area, and Benge said Basin Rec anticipates covering another 200 acres this year.

The project area includes the Summit Park, Timberline and Pinebrook neighborhoods, contains more than 1,000 residential structures and is a popular recreation hub frequented by mountain bikers, hikers and wildlife viewers.

The Parleys Canyon Fire, which burned 541 acres earlier this month and forced the evacuations of those neighborhoods, included some oak trees Kirby said were scheduled to be treated this year.

Wagoner said a focus of the project is to mitigate fire risk while also maintaining and supporting structural diversity and biodiversity. What they don’t want, he said, is a forest full of the same trees of the same age.

Kirby said without the presence of human beings, the forest would naturally care for itself, including with fire. But the presence of people, and the need to protect life and property, is a disruption.

“We just spent a week putting out (the Parleys Canyon Fire), which should have come and taken this whole area,” Kirby said. “When we insert ourselves into that natural system and we take the fire away, we do have to come in and help them, because natural systems need disturbance.

“We’re trying to create that disturbance, basically, so the system can continue on and be healthy and we can continue to live amongst it.”