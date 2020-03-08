Basin Rec seeks public input

The Snyderville Basin Recreation District last collected public input for its strategic action plan in 2012 and used what it heard to shape its focus over the intervening years, with the feedback informing the Fieldhouse expansion project and making clear the desire to add trailheads and miles of trails.

Brian Hanton, Basin Rec’s director, said the document is a crucial planning tool, and it’s time the district reassesses the community’s goals.

“It’s definitely our main guiding document,” Hanton said. “It creates an action plan for five to, potentially, 10 years.”

Basin Rec has hired a Salt Lake City-based consultant to help write the plan and is asking once again for the public’s help to direct the future growth of the district.

It is hosting two “public scoping meetings” on Monday, one in the morning and one in the evening. The first is scheduled from 8-10 a.m. at Park City Coffee Roaster, 1764 Uinta Way, and the other from 5-7 p.m. at the Fieldhouse, 1388 Center Drive.

The consultant, Landmark Designs, will run the meeting and lay out some of what the district heard last time in 2012, what it’s learned from a needs assessment and community survey, and ask residents to chime in with what they like, don’t like and want to see done.

It’s the first of a few opportunities for public input, Hanton said, with another community meeting scheduled for later this spring once the plan has been further refined. Residents can also weigh in on the project’s website, basin recsap.org.

The director said the district was able to accomplish six or seven of the top 10 goals from the last plan, adding that the emphasis was on taking care of relatively easier projects to maximize resources. Bigger ticket items that residents requested, like aquatic facilities and ice sheets, were given less emphasis because of their cost and the availability of other resources in the area, he explained.

The big three, as he put it, also included more athletic fields, and came with a price tag ranging from $20 million to $60 million.

Some of the other requests included indoor court space for sports like volleyball and basketball, which the district was able to accommodate in its expansion of the Fieldhouse.

Hanton said the plan will cost $30,000-$40,000, but that the district is benefiting from a lower cost because it has worked with the consultant before, and Landmark Designs is familiar with the district’s resources, facilities and programming.

The goal is to have the strategic action plan approved by the County Council in June.