Basin Rec started burning “slash piles” in Summit Park, part of multi-year fire mitigation project
The Snyderville Basin Recreation District this week started burning through some of the more than 1,000 “slash piles” it created during fire mitigation work near Summit Park.
The burn window opened on Monday, a Basin Rec official indicated, and crews burned about 55 piles that day. The aim is to burn around 300 this year, and the work will continue as weather allows. The piles are the result of forest thinning projects undertaken to limit the size and likelihood of a potential forest fire, the official said.
The project area is mostly south and west of Summit Park, and also abuts the Pinebrook and Timberline neighborhoods. It is part of a multi-year forest health and fuels reduction the district has undertaken, the official said.
Basin Rec owns and manages thousands of acres around Summit County and recently levied increased property taxes partly to help pay to maintain the land.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User