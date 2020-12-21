Basin Rec started burning “slash piles” in Summit Park, part of multi-year fire mitigation project

The Snyderville Basin Recreation District this week began burning through nearly 1,000 "slash piles" created during fire mitigation work near Summit Park.

Courtesy of the Snyderville Basin Recreation District

The Snyderville Basin Recreation District this week started burning through some of the more than 1,000 “slash piles” it created during fire mitigation work near Summit Park.

The burn window opened on Monday, a Basin Rec official indicated, and crews burned about 55 piles that day. The aim is to burn around 300 this year, and the work will continue as weather allows. The piles are the result of forest thinning projects undertaken to limit the size and likelihood of a potential forest fire, the official said.

The Snyderville Basin Recreation District has started burning through the more than 1,000 "slash piles" it created as part of fire mitigation work near Summit Park.

Courtesy of the Snyderville Basin Recreation District

The project area is mostly south and west of Summit Park, and also abuts the Pinebrook and Timberline neighborhoods. It is part of a multi-year forest health and fuels reduction the district has undertaken, the official said.

Basin Rec owns and manages thousands of acres around Summit County and recently levied increased property taxes partly to help pay to maintain the land.