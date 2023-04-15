Basin Recreation is planning to explore support for a bond this summer

Summit County residents last month provided mixed feedback on two proposals for the future Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District development in the Silver Creek Village area. Designs ranged from little build-out with open space to a second Fieldhouse-like facility. Basin Recreation is planning to explore taxpayer support for a bond to help fund the proposed improvements this summer.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District is preparing to make some “big moves” in the future with possibilities ranging from enhanced recreation opportunities to a new building inspired by the Fieldhouse – and Basin taxpayers may be asked to chip in to help ensure the proposed facilities become a reality.

After wrapping up the latest round of community engagement, Basin Recreation met with the Summit County Council on Wednesday to provide an update on its strategic planning process, which examines everything from trails and open space to how nearly 100 acres in the Silver Creek Village area should be utilized.

District Director Dana Jones indicated the next phases are expected to take place later this spring as staffers focus on revisions and operational planning as well as the rollout of a statistically valid survey in the summer to assess how much homeowners in the Snyderville Basin would be willing to pay.

“This process really highlights the passion that our community has for recreation,” she said. “We want to really listen to what the community is saying about what they need for the future.”

Staffers consider the survey to be a good test for future bonding efforts. They expect it to provide insight into what community members feel is reasonable and what they may be unwilling to pay for. The survey will look at the cost of the proposed facilities as well as the distribution of that cost across district boundaries.

Basin Recreation does not yet have an estimate on the potential project price tag or the impact it may have on the average taxpayer. The survey will likely ask questions like, “What improvements would you support?” and “How much would you be willing to pay for those improvements?”

Jones said she was interested to hear from the public about its support for a bond as “recreation and the recreational amenities (trails, open space, parks, and facilities) are a large part of why people live” in Summit County.

Voters in 2014 approved a $25 million bond for the special recreation district, with $15 million of that dedicated to recreation and open space acquisition. It raised property taxes by around $125 a year for the average homeowner. A $20 million bond, of which $8 million was set aside for trails, was also passed in 2010.

However, a small group of Snyderville Basin residents in December opposed a nearly 20% tax increase, which will provide an additional $1.3 million to Basin Recreation.

The speakers expressed concerns about rising costs with limited public benefit, while county officials asserted that recreation should be prioritized. The County Council ultimately approved the truth-in-taxation, which raises property taxes by $8.20 for every $100,000 of a primary residence’s taxable value.

Jones anticipated the bonding effort would take place in 2024, although that could change.

Basin Recreation staffers emphasized that they hope to answer questions about the purpose and intention of the district’s different facilities, particularly once the Silver Creek site is completed, and how the space can best be used to serve the public. This will be crucial in communicating what exactly the bond would be paying for.

Feedback on the site plan has been mixed as residents are torn between a proposal rooted in community and the natural environment and one that could create a 77,000 square feet facility for active recreation.

Specific comments addressed the need for additional indoor recreation facilities during the winter as well as more space for youth programming and district staff. Questions were also raised about equitable access for low-income residents or people who live outside of the Snyderville Basin and how to expand the use of existing facilities.

Basin Recreation will start revising the concepts for the Silver Creek site in the coming weeks and will begin considering district developments associated with the 10-year master plan such as financial planning, improving partnerships and examining acquisition and land management strategies.

Jones expected to schedule a follow-up work session with the County Council in the coming months with an opportunity to review an early draft of the strategic plan later this summer. The final document will likely be completed this fall.

Residents can still provide input by visiting getmovingbasinrec.org .