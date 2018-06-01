Bear seen rummaging through Park City trash

Someone spotted a bear on a property between lower and upper Deer Valley in late May, the Park City Police Department said, another in a series of wildlife cases reported to the authorities recently but one that involved an animal rarely seen in the community.

The police received the report at just before 7 a.m. on Monday, May 28, on Golden Eagle Drive. The street is situated off Royal Street on the route between Silver Lake Village and Snow Park Lodge. There are swaths of undeveloped land in the vicinity of Golden Eagle Drive, including Deer Valley Resort terrain.

The police were told the bear was rummaging through the trash. The bear left after the person's dog started to bark, the police said. The person who contacted the police told dispatchers the bear appeared to be larger and with lighter-colored fur than a black bear, the only species with habitat in Utah.

An officer who responded did not find the bear.

The state Division of Wildlife Resources did not field a report about the sighting. Scott Root, the conservation outreach manager whose region includes Park City, added the division has not been summoned to the Park City area for a bear recently.

Root said bears in late May and early June typically seek food after the winter hibernation.

"The bears are out of their dens," Root said.

Root recommends people in Park City take steps to guard against bears. He said garbage should not be taken to the curb until the morning it is collected and said dog food should not be left outside. A property should be kept "as scent free as possible," Root said.

He said someone should contact the Division of Wildlife Resources or the Police Department if they spot a bear close to a home. The division's phone number is 801-491-5678 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Information about bears and other wildlife is available on the http://www.wildawareutah.org.

The bear sighting was logged as the Police Department continues to receive reports about wildlife, more frequently calls about moose or deer.