Becca Gerber, fighting for working moms, wants second Park City Council term

Park City Councilor Becca Gerber will seek a second term in this year’s municipal campaign. She plans to campaign on a platform that includes transportation, sustainability and the closely linked topics of social equity and the affordability of Park City. She will also address the City Hall plans to develop an arts and culture district.

Park Record file photo

Becca Gerber, a first-term member of the Park City Council who is seen as bringing a younger person’s perspective to the Marsac Building, will seek reelection this year, saying she wants to continue to work on significant issues like housing as well as the development of an arts and culture district.

Gerber is the second of three incumbents to declare their intentions to seek another term. First-term City Councilor Nann Worel also launched a reelection campaign. The other incumbent whose City Council seat is on the ballot, Lynn Ware Peek, is not seeking a full term after her appointment to fill the seat vacated by Andy Beerman when he ascended to the mayor’s office. Max Doilney, a businessman, is also campaigning.

Gerber is 39 years old and lives in Park Meadows. She is the director of marketing for Aloha Ski & Snowboard Rentals. She grew up in Park City and is a graduate of Park City High School.

“I’ve learned how to be effective in the role,” Gerber said about her first term as a City Councilor, explaining that building consensus and collaborating are important points in governing Park City.

Gerber wants to assist as City Hall continues to plan to develop an arts and culture district that is designed to be anchored by the Kimball Art Center and the Utah offices of the Sundance Institute. The municipal government acquired land in Bonanza Park for a district and is crafting blueprints for the project.

Gerber said the project could highlight Park City’s arts and culture offerings and provide a location for workforce or otherwise restricted housing. Small businesses could be located there, she said, adding a district is wanted that is attractive to Parkites and visitors.

Gerber said there is a possibility of housing for an artist-in-residence program alongside housing for the workforce in an arts and culture district. She said she would prefer commercial spaces in the district be occupied by small businesses.

Gerber also will press City Hall’s housing program during the campaign. She said she would like the municipal government to pursue projects that offer rentals after there has been a City Hall focus on developing units that are sold to qualifying individuals.

“Rentals are an entryway into our housing program,” Gerber said.

She said the community mostly supports City Hall’s aggressive housing program. Gerber, though, said officials need to work with neighborhoods as projects are designed to ensure they are compatible with the surroundings.

Other issues Gerber plans to address during the campaign include transportation, sustainability and the closely linked topics of social equity and the affordability of Park City. She has heard, as an example, there is a lack of affordable childcare in the community and City Hall could discuss solutions in partnership with nonprofits or other organizations. She said she has experienced the childcare issue herself as a new mother and she wants to represent working mothers in another City Council term.

The campaign officially starts with the opening of the filing window when candidates must file paperwork at City Hall. The period runs from June 3 until June 7. Someone must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter in the Park City limits and have lived in Park City for a minimum of 12 straight months prior to Election Day to be eligible to run for a City Council seat.