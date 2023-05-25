Betsy Wallace, with Sundance and Park City Institute background, starts City Council bid

Betsy Wallace, former managing director of the Sundance Institute, and the new executive director for the Park City Institute, announced her candidacy for Park City Council on Thursday.

Courtesy of Betsy Wallace

She brings a formidable background in Park City’s influential nonprofit sector to the contest. Wallace also spent significant time in the corporate world, once serving as the chief financial officer for American Skiing Company and working for other businesses like PetSmart and the Singapore offices of Citigroup. American Skiing Company at the time of her employment owned The Canyons, the Snyderville Basin mountain resort that later became part of Park City Mountain.

Her tenure at Sundance stretched for eight years, starting as the chief financial officer before becoming the managing director in 2017. She was the top Utah-based Sundance staffer, playing a key role in the relationship between the film festival and City Hall, until her March retirement. She was named the executive director of the Park City Institute shortly afterward.

“My commitment to serve this community runs deep. Park City has such a wonderfully authentic sense of place as both a winter and summer sports destination, woven around our historic downtown and supported by a strong arts and culture scene. I just love this town. The words I use to describe my campaign platform captures and focuses on these characteristics of our town: Authentic, Balanced and Community,” Wallace said in a prepared statement announcing the campaign.

If she wins a City Council seat, the statement said, she wants to work on “social and inclusive connection as well as the sense of community between our new and established residents to help us better understand the future economic, social, and environmental needs of Park City.”

“This is imperative given the significant housing development growth scheduled to come online around Park City over the coming years,” she said.

Wallace also wants collaboration between City Hall and Summit County on issues like transportation, workforce or otherwise-restricted housing, and childcare. She described a desire to help “refine procedures and accountability in City Hall, allowing them to successfully continue to support our community and its needs well into the future.”

Wallace is 69 and lives in Old Town. She has lived in Park City since 2015 after living in the city previously from 2002 until 2009.