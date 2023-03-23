 Big bang theory | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Big bang theory

Avalanche danger was considerable on Thursday, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

News News |

David Jackson and Toria Barnhart
The seasonal snowfall for the Park City Ridge will eclipse 500" at some point this spring, an amazing number. On those snow days the Park City Mountain Patrol team are up very early to clear any avalanche danger that might exist on the in-bounds terrain. For residents along the Wasatch back that means 100s of explosions can be heard all day long on a heavy snow day. Andy Van Houten Snow Safety Manager and Patroller Liana Phillips cover their ears as a "shot" explodes just 40 feet down hill from where they are standing. David Jackson/Park Record
*PCM Avalanche 2023 – 9
Andy Van Houten, the snow safety manager at Park City Mountain, and Liana Phillips, a ski patroller, cover their ears on March 15 as an avalanche bomb explodes 40 feet downhill from where they’re standing at the resort. The Park City Mountain Ski Patrol team wakes up early on snowy days to clear danger on in-bound terrain before the resort opens. Park City Mountain has received more than 500 inches of snow this season. Avalanche danger was considerable on Thursday, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.
*PCM Avalanche 2023 – 9
News

Big bang theory

Avalanche danger was considerable on Thursday, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 