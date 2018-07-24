Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series may return to City Park

St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series may move again.

The City Council is scheduled to vote during a special session Friday on whether to relocate the rest of the season's performances to City Park, according to Teri Orr, executive director of the Park City Institute, which puts on the concert series.

"Moving the concerts became a topic at a City Council meeting last Thursday," Orr said. "It was not on the agenda, so City Council could not vote on it then. But it will be voted on this Friday."

The idea to move the concerts to City Park began after concert-goers attended the Park City Institute's Grace Potter concert there on July 13. The performance took place in the park because this season's regular venue, Quinn's Field, had a scheduling conflict, according to Orr.

"We took over the Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau free concert series 19 years ago and held them in City Park for three years..."Teri OrrPark City Instituteexecutive director

"The city told us we could use City Park for the one-off concert," she said. "It went well and people loved the environment and setting, so they started asking the city if we could move all the concerts to City Park."

A petition, "Bring Park City Institute Back to City Park," was started by Angela Moschetta online at http://www.gopetition.com/petitions/bring-park-city-insititute-back-to-city-park.html. Moschetta also posted the petition on the Facebook page of the group Future Park City.

"We need your help in petitioning City Government of Park City, Utah, Council & Staff to consider relocating the remainder of the 2018 The St. Regis Deer Valley Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concerts to City Park," Moschetta wrote in her post.

Traffic and parking, which were major concerns when the City Council voted in May to allow the Grace Potter concert at City Park, will likely be issues the elected officials will discuss Friday.

During the vote in May, Councilwoman Becca Gerber, who said she supports the Park City Institute, dissented because she was concerned about the impact of parking and transportation in the Old Town residential community during the Grace Potter concert.

Another concern that has been raised on the Future Park City Facebook page involves people being able to listen to the concerts at City Park without buying a ticket. Because of the venue, people can sit outside the fence and enjoy the concert for free, according to some of the posts.

Orr said City Council members began contacting residents near City Park this week to see what they think.

A city staffer who oversees special events did not reply to a request for comment from The Park Record.

If the City Council approves the move to City Park, the concert series will have gone full circle, Orr said.

"We took over the Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau free concert series 19 years ago and held them in City Park for three years," Orr said. "We moved them to Deer Valley, and then Mountain Town Music took them over 15 years ago. So City Park is where we started."

Another benefit of the move for Park City Institute would be saving money.

"The bus system, which the City required us to use for the concerts at Quinn's this summer, is expensive, as is the police coverage," Orr said. "If we moved to City Park, the money used for those services would be cut in half."

The executive director also said City Park would be a better venue for concert-goers.

"The Grace Potter concert was held on City Park's baseball field," she said. "The venue is on grass. There is shade. It's a beautiful place."

Concert-goers coming from Heber City and the Salt Lake Valley would also benefit because of later start and end times, she said.

A condition of approval to present concerts at Quinn's was that all shows must start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. With the venue change, the concerts would start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m., Orr said.

"While that doesn't sound like a big difference, it i, when you think of people coming up from the Salt Lake Valley to make a show at 6 p.m.," she said. "Plus, when we call a series Big Stars, Bright Nights and the sun doesn't set until 9:45 p.m., audiences kind of miss the ambiance of the night."