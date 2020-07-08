Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street apparently vandalized

A Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street was apparently vandalized overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The Park City Police Department said it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Someone apparently overnight Tuesday into Wednesday vandalized the giant Black Lives Matter mural on upper Main Street, covering the word “Black” with gray paint as well as a clenched fist symbol standing for the letter “I” in the word “Lives,” an act of defiance targeting the movement days after the mural was created.

The Black Lives Matter mural was one of several painted on the Main Street asphalt last weekend highlighting social-justice issues. One of the others, reading “Peace, Unity, Love,” was also targeted. That mural features a hand wearing a bracelet reading “BLM,” and gray paint was used to cover the “B.”

A mural reading “Justicia Para Todos,” Spanish words that translate to “justice for all” did not appear to have been targeted.

It was not immediately clear when the vandalism occurred, but the murals are in highly trafficked locations that usually have at least some activity at all times.

A Park City official said the gray paint was not sanctioned.

The murals were created during pedestrian-only days on Main Street held over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Black Lives Matter mural involved a politically charged message that drew widespread attention in Park City. City Hall authorized the works as part of a $15,000 grant to the Park City Summit County Arts Council, which managed the selection of the artists who created the murals.

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday morning said it has opened an investigation into the apparent vandalism and indicated there were no suspects at that time.