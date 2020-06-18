Black Lives Matter schedules Park City demonstration

Some held Black Lives Matter signs during a recent demonstration at Dozier Field organized in tribute to George Floyd. A Black Lives Matter event is planned in Park City on Saturday, June 20.

Black Lives Matter has scheduled an event in Park City on Saturday, June 20, that is also expected to draw participation by the Park City Police Department alongside the demonstrators.

The event is outlined in a City Hall communication prepared in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled Thursday. The gathering is slated from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will be held at the Olympic Welcome Plaza, a high-profile location at the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard.

Sarah Pearce, a deputy Park City manager, included the information as part of a broader list of municipal efforts addressing racial inequities and biases. The information about the event says it is designed to include “a peaceful demonstration as well as educational and informational tables and dialogue.” City Hall staffers have approved the event.

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said the agency intends to participate. At least two officers will take part, he said. Carpenter said the event will provide a chance for the officers to outline the department’s community policing efforts as well as offer an outreach opportunity.

The event on Saturday is scheduled in the weeks after a demonstration at Dozier Field at Park City High School in tribute to George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody triggered widespread protests in the nation. Some of the people at the Dozier Field event held signs in support of Black Lives Matter.