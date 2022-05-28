Blowing snow off Bald Mountain Pass
If you clear it, they will come.
Utah Department of Transportation crews were busy this week clearing snow from Mirror Lake Highway. These pictures show them blowing snow off Bald Mountain Pass, clearing the popular Utah 150 Scenic Highway for summer visitors. The snow near Bald Mountain Pass was still close to four feet deep. Crews were able to open the road from Kamas to Evanston, Wyoming, for the Memorial Day weekend. Guardsman Pass is also open for the season. | David Jackson/Park Record
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Summit County Council to hold public hearing for moratorium on nightly rentals
The Summit County Council is slated to hold a public hearing at the next meeting as it considers whether to approve a 6-month moratorium on nightly rental licenses in response to growing concerns across the…