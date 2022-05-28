If you clear it, they will come.

Utah Department of Transportation crews were busy this week clearing snow from Mirror Lake Highway. These pictures show them blowing snow off Bald Mountain Pass, clearing the popular Utah 150 Scenic Highway for summer visitors. The snow near Bald Mountain Pass was still close to four feet deep. Crews were able to open the road from Kamas to Evanston, Wyoming, for the Memorial Day weekend. Guardsman Pass is also open for the season. | David Jackson/Park Record