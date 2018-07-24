Body of camper missing in Uintas found

The body of a South Jordan man who had been missing since July 18 was found on Tuesday less than two miles from where he was last seen in the Hidden Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Family members reported Ray Humpherys, 66, missing on July 19. He had been seen last at around 10 p.m. the night before when he told family members he planned to walk to the lake to get water to extinguish the campfire.

Police and volunteers had been searching for Humpherys since he was reported missing. Lt. Andrew Wright, with the Sheriff's Office, said his body was found at around 3 p.m. in the Middle Fork drainage area — about one and a half miles west of the family's campsite near Hidden Lake. He said a searcher on a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted his clothing from the air.

"The area where he was located is a very densely wooded area," he said. "The terrain was bad enough that the helicopter couldn't land and they had to lead the grounds team in."

While law enforcement and volunteers were said to have searched a 10-mile radius from where Humpherys had last been seen, it is unclear if that area had been searched.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, police do not suspect foul play. The release states his injuries were consistent with the terrain and environment. His body has been transported to the State of Utah Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Wright said the family was notified earlier in the day.

"Sheriff Justin Martinez and team express our most sincere condolences to the Humpherys family," the release stated.

The family has asked for privacy. But, Wright said they will likely release a statement in the coming days.