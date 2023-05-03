Bomb threat at Smiths in Newpark a hoax

Park Record logo

A bomb threat reported at the Smiths in Newpark on Tuesday evening is believed to be a part of a similar hoax trend statewide.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received the report after 8 p.m. when the grocery store manager was contacted by an anonymous man who said he planted an explosive device inside the building, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect demanded that money be transferred to gift cards or the device would be detonated. Several businesses were evacuated in the area as a precaution. The Sheriff’s Office also asked residents to avoid the area as the investigation was ongoing.

The Unified bomb squad and K9 officers searched the facility, according to the Sheriff’s Sgt. Felicia Sotelo. No devices were located. The scene was declared safe around 10:30 p.m.

“These tend to come in cycles,” she said. “This is not the first hoax of this nature we have responded to. However, our response is to always investigate thoroughly before determining if it is a hoax or not.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the suspect.

Individuals who engage in this type of hoaxing behavior unnecessarily divert critical public safety resources away from real emergencies, Sotelo said.

“Making these types of threats can result in felony level criminal charges. We encourage the public to talk with their families about the consequences of making any threat, whether a hoax or not,” she added. “In any event, immediately follow any directions given to you by authorities. Ensuring public safety is our primary objective in these incidents. If you see something say something and thank you for your cooperation.”