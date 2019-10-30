Budweiser Clydesdales headed to Park City to mark Utah’s loosened beer rules

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are scheduled to appear on Main Street on Saturday as part of an event marking the loosening of beer regulations in Utah, a return of the famous horses to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip for the first time since the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The event is scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. The horses will be led from the southern end of the Main Street commercial district and will make stops outside the No Name Saloon & Grill and outside Collie’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Officials say intermittent traffic delays are expected as the horses descend Main Street. The full street will not be closed to traffic, though. A small number of parking spots outside the two locations will be impacted as well.

Jenny Diersen, the economic development program manager at City Hall, said the appearance of the Clydesdale horses will be “really charming” on Main Street and said the event will be unique.

It is believed the Budweiser Clydesdales last appeared on Main Street during the 2002 Winter Olympics, drawing large crowds of revelers.

The event on Saturday is scheduled the day after the regulations are loosened. The key change involves grocery and convenience stores moving to beers of up to 5% alcohol by volume, a stronger category than what had been available for decades. Drinking establishments will also be allowed to have beer of up to 5% ABV on draft.