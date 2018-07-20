Business briefs: Chamber/Bureau to host its annual meeting

Chamber/Bureau to host its annual meeting

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its annual meeting on Monday, July 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park City Marriott, according to the Chamber/Bureau's website. The Chamber/Bureau plans to share its 2018-19 tourism marketing plan and recognize outgoing board members and officers. The 2018 Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award will also be presented to Tom Kelly at the event. Registration is $45 a person. Direct any questions to the Chamber/Bureau at 435-649-6100.

Tupelo honored for wine selection

Tupelo Park City was recently awarded the Wine Spectator's 2018 Award of Excellence, according to a press release. This is the third year in a row that the New American restaurant has been selected for this honor by the Wine Spectator publication. The award is given to a business with a wine list offering a "well-chosen assortment of quality producers." Chef and owner Matthew Harris said in the release that the restaurant's staff is excited to be recognized. "We take pride in our wine offerings available to our guests that serve to enhance their dining experience with us," he said. Tupelo is set to be featured in an upcoming issue of Wine Spectator.

Treasure Mountain Inn donates to Recycle Utah

Treasure Mountain Inn recently announced that it will be donating $10,000 to help Recycle Utah with its EPS Styrofoam recycling program. According to a press release, the funds will be used to cover expenses associated with the program and to ensure that there are no further disruptions, since Recycle Utah's processing machine for the EPS packaging Styrofoam broke a few months ago. It is one of the two public drop-off locations in the state for EPS Styrofoam. Pat Quigley, managing partner and general manager at Lespri, the management company of Treasure Mountain Inn, said in a press release that the inn is proud to support the efforts of Recycle Utah.