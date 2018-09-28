Business briefs: Dine About set to start on Monday

Dine About set to start on Monday

The Park City Area Restaurant's Association annual Dine About is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 1, according to a press release. The restaurant event, which lasts until Oct. 14, offers discounted meals at 24 restaurants around Park City. Two-course lunches and three-course dinners will be served. Stay Park City is also offering lodging packages for guests during Dine About. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit parkcityrestaurants.com.

Ellie's Café to donate to Peace House in October

Ellie's Chefs Catering Café is launching a program where it will donate 5 percent of Ellie's Café's sales to a local nonprofit. According to a press release, Ellie Shropshire, owner of the café, plans to donate to the Peace House throughout the month of October. The money will be used to purchase kitchen and dining supplies for the Peace House Community Campus, which will include transitional housing and child care for victims of domestic violence.

All West Communications honored for ethics

All West Communications, a telecommunication company in Kamas, was recently recognized with the 2018 Bill Daniels Utah Ethical Leadership Award during a ceremony at the University of Utah. According to a press release, the award program is sponsored by the Daniels Fund, the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business and other organizations. Daniels is considered the founder of the modern cable industry and an advocate for ethical actions. "We are honored to be recognized as a company that places ethics as a priority. In today's world, honesty and respect are not always the norm, but we believe those principles are crucial to any business's success," said Matt Weller, president of All West, in the release.