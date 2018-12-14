Business briefs: PandoLabs to moderate entrepreneurship talks

PandoLabs to moderate entrepreneurship talks

The nonprofit for entrepreneurship PandoLabs is partnering with Park City Summit County Arts Council and BRANDed PC to host entrepreneurial panel talks on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. According to PandoLabs' newsletter, PandoLabs will be moderating a talk titled "The State of Retail" on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. and another talk titled "Growing your Business" on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. BRANDed PC and accompanying panel talks are set to take place at the Rockwell Room.

Planned Parenthood to host an educational event

The local chapter of Planned Parenthood's Teen Council is set to host an educational event on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blair Education Center. According to a flier, all parents and adults interested in learning about Teen Council are invited to attend to see how teen educators teach or to ask the staff and teens questions. For more information, contact Dalia Gonzalez at dalia.gonzalez@ppau.org or Kwamane Harris at kwamane.harris@ppau.org.

More Americans expected to travel over the holidays

According to a report from AAA, one-third of Americans will be traveling this holiday season. AAA projects that 112.5 million Americans will be traveling in cars or planes during the holidays, which is a 4.4 percent increase from last year and the most since AAA started tracking holiday travel. "This is projected to be the busiest holiday travel season in our country's history," said Michael Blasky, spokesperson for AAA Utah, in the report. "There will be almost 5 million more people traveling in 2018 compared with last year." The majority of people are expected to hit the road between Dec. 22 and Jan. 1.