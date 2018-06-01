Business briefs: Park City Rotary Club to honor nonprofits at event

Park City Rotary Club to honor nonprofits at event

The Park City Rotary Club plans to have an event to honor the nonprofits doing work around Summit County on June 19. A lunch is scheduled to take place at the Grub Steak, and one representative from each nonprofit is invited to attend, said Guillermo Zelaya, a board member chair for the grant committee. At the event, nonprofits will have one minute to present about what they do. The Rotary club is also accepting applications for its 2018 grant program. All nonprofits with an operating budget of $500,000 or less are invited to apply by July 30. To RSVP for the lunch or to apply for a grant, visit http://www.parkcityrotary.com.

Chamber/Bureau to host summer expo

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its Summer Activities Expo and Party on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. according to the Chamber/Bureau website. The event is scheduled to take place at the Park City Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. Businesses that host summer activities and events will have booths at the event. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.visitparkcity.com/members/chamber-bureau-events/rsvp/.

Park Silly Sunday Market set to start June 3

The Park Silly Sunday Market is set to kick off Sunday, June 3. According to the event's website, the open-air Main Street market is scheduled to take place every Sunday through Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Aug. 5, 12 and 19. Many small local businesses will have vendors at the market, which is free and open to the public.